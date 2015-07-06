LONDON Rory McIlroy's defence of golf's British Open has been thrown into doubt after he said on Monday that he had ruptured ankle ligaments in a friendly football match with his friends.

"Total rupture of left ATFL (ankle ligament) and associated joint capsule damage in a soccer kickabout," McIlroy wrote on his Instagram account.

"Continuing to asses extent of injury and treatment plan day by day. Rehab already started...working hard to get back as soon as I can," he said, alongside a photograph showing his left ankle in a heavy bandage and brace.

McIlory's showdown with double major winner Jordan Spieth was expected to be the highlight of the Open, which takes place at St Andrews on July 16-19.

