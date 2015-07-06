LONDON, July 6 Rory McIlroy's defence of golf's British Open has been thrown into doubt after he said on Monday that he had ruptured ankle ligaments in a friendly football match with his friends.

"Total rupture of left ATFL (ankle ligament) and associated joint capsule damage in a soccer kickabout," McIlroy wrote on his Instagram account.

The Open at St Andrews takes place on July 16-19.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis.)