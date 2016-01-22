Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates - 21/1/16. USA's Bryson DeChambeau lines up his eagle putt with his caddie at the 18th hole during the first round. Reuters/Paul Childs/Livepic

ABU DHABI Fog delayed the start of the second round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, leaving world number one Jordan Spieth and overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau unlikely to finish their rounds on Friday.

The first trio of the European Tour event had been due to tee off at 7:20 a.m (0320 GMT) but dense fog meant they did not start until 10:05 a.m.

Spieth, who is playing with four-times major winner Rory McIlroy and world number six Rickie Fowler, will now begin at 2.40 p.m, while American amateur DeChambeau tees off at 3:50 p.m. Dusk is around 6 p.m.

