KABUL Nov 25 Colin Montgomerie has helped
transform soldiers' firing ranges into driving ranges on a trip
to Afghanistan to support foreign troops and promote golf in a
country with plenty of checkpoints, but few fairways.
The 48-year-old Scot gave golf lessons and donated equipment
to troops and Afghan children on a three-day trip this week
where he travelled from the main British military base in
Helmand, one of the country's most violent regions, to foreign
troops' headquarters in the capital city Kabul.
The former European Ryder Cup captain said he had helped
turn a 300-metre firing range into a makeshift golf driving
range at Camp Bastion in Helmand.
"We used the long-range firing range," Montgomerie told
reporters in Kabul on Friday. "It was quite good to get the lads
out and to have a go."
Later Montgomerie showed off his golfing prowess on a patchy
soccer field at the International Security Assistance Force
(ISAF) headquarters. He gave swing tips to army personnel and
about two dozen Afghan children who had never picked up a golf
club before.
"It's the first time I've ever done this on a football
pitch," he joked while swinging his club and targeting a soccer
goal down the other end of the field -- he hit it on his fourth
attempt, to cheers.
But later he said the trip also had serious intentions to
promote golf and bring relief to troops.
"These kids, they were born into war and grew up
in war and it's been a very difficult," he said, adding he hoped
that the Afghans might qualify a golf team for the 2016
Olympics, where golf will be played again. "It is great to
promote the game here to encourage the Afghans to have a team
there in 2016."
Masoma Alyari, a 15-year-old Afghan schoolgirl, hit the ball
after several airswings and said she hoped to play again.
"It's the first time that I've played golf, and it's really
interesting," she said.
Montgomerie, who has been succeeded as Ryder Cup captain by
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal, said it was a first for him to
visit a country in the midst of war and that of all of his golf
experiences, "it has to be the most unique".
He is traveling with the Ryder Cup trophy his team won at
Celtic Manor in Wales last year on the trip planned by the
Professional Golfers' Association of Britain and Ireland.
Mohammad Afzal Abdul, the golf pro at the dusty nine-hole
Kabul Golf Club -- dubbed the most dangerous in the world --
said he hoped Montgomerie might inspire others to play in a
country torn apart by three decades of occupation, civil war,
Taliban rule and now the NATO-led military campaign.
"Maybe when Afghanistan's security is better, maybe more
golfers will come," he said.
(Editing by Dave Thompson) (To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink:; for more golf)