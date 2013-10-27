Oct 27 South Korean amateur Lee Chang-woo sealed a spot at next year's U.S. Masters with a three-stroke triumph in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in northeast China on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Lee, who finished tied for second alongside Rory McIlroy at last week's Korea Open, carded a final round one-under 70 for a three-under total at the Nanshan International Golf Club, well clear of Shohei Hasegawa of Japan.

Lee, who won the Dongbu Promi Open on the professional Korean Tour last month, also secured a place in a qualifying event for the 2014 British Open along with Hasegawa.