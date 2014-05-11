May 11 Ignoring the doctor's advice tends to lead to a negative outcome but Malaysian golfer Danny Chia has become $10,720 richer by doing just that, winning a tournament on home soil when he should have been resting at home.

The 41-year-old beat Sattaya Supupramai of Thailand on the third playoff hole to defend his Asian Development Tour PGM Northport Glenmarie Championship title on Saturday, his first triumph since returning from a career-threatening injury.

Chia underwent a five-hour operation in September after a build up of bone fragments pressing on a nerve saw him lose most of the muscle mass in his right arm, with the Malaysian needing to have a titanium plate inserted.

While it cost him his normal length off the tee, Chia has found a new level of accuracy that helped him clinch the regional tour event.

"I feel fantastic right now," said Chia, who became the first Malaysian to win on the Asian Tour when he triumphed in the 2002 Taiwan Open.

"I still need a bit of rehab to regain strength in my right arm. The doctor is not convinced that I should start playing now because I'm not 100 percent recovered. I try to play two weeks and take two weeks off." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)