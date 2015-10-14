Oct 14 More talks are planned on a proposed merger between the Asian and European Tours following a lengthy but productive discussion in Macau, Thai golfer Thongchai Jaidee told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two golf circuits announced in August an "innovative joint vision" to combine several elements in what they described as a "natural extension" to a partnership that begun in 1999 and has seen them co-sanction almost 100 tournaments.

Thongchai said a meeting took place in Macau ahead of this week's Asian Tour tournament, which starts on Thursday, although stopped short of saying what was discussed and who was present.

"We had a meeting yesterday, very good, long, but very good," the world number 32 told Reuters by telephone.

"Still talking with the players and the Tour, we not confirmed 100 percent yet. We have to talk and then we have to work all together. We have to look forward to the future talking."

The Asian Tour did not respond to questions from Reuters about the meeting.

Thongchai, 45, has been one of the players to benefit most from the Tours' relationship, which has given the top golfers in Asia more opportunities to play on the lucrative European circuit.

He picked up his seventh European Tour title at the European Open in Germany last month and was optimistic about his chances at the Venetian Macao Open.

"Glad to be back at Macau again," he said. "I like the course and am happy to be back supporting the Asian Tour again.

"This year has been unbelievable for me, I'm at the high ranking of my life," said the Thai, who made his Presidents Cup debut in the International team's narrow loss to the United States in South Korea last week.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)