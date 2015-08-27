Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Miguel Angel Jimenez plays to the 18th green during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez will have his task cut out when he tees off seeking his fifth Hong Kong Open title in October with top players from Europe and America confirming their participation in the $2 million event.

The 51-year-old Spaniard will be joined by major winners Justin Rose and Graeme McDowell while big-hitting American Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed will also be in action at the Oct. 22-25 event, co-sanctioned by the European and Asian tours.

"What can I say about Hong Kong I haven't said before?" Jimenez said in a statement from the organisers. "I love the tournament and have so much personal history there that it is just a very special week for me.

"Not many players in the history of the game have won the same tournament four times, so every time I go to Fanling I feel I have a great chance to play well and hopefully win.

"I know no-one has won the event five times, so if I can do it again it would be an unbelievable feeling."

Jimenez lifted the title in 2004, 2005, 2012 and 2013 while Australian Scott Hend won the tournament last year.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)