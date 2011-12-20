The OneAsia Tour, the upstart golf circuit engaged in a regional turf war with the Asian Tour, will expand from 11 to at least 14 events in its fourth season next year with a total prize pool of $16 million.

"We had five events in that first year, held 10 tournaments in 2010, and featured 11 this season. It has been a rapid growth which provides endless opportunities to our members," tour commissioner Sang Y Chun said in a statement.

"It is also extremely rewarding to stage events in places like Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia and we are confident further additions will be made to the schedule in 2012."

The tour, formed by the Australian, Chinese and South Korean golf associations, opens with the $1 million Indonesia Open from March 15-18 and includes two new tournaments in China and another in Malaysia.

Despite some teething problems the OneAsia Tour has become a growing bugbear for Asian Tour chief Kyi Hla Han who has accused the new circuit of poaching events.

OneAsia officials say their tour offers a more attractive product for players and that the region's markets and talent pool are big enough for two circuits to co-exist.

