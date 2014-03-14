Matthew Griffin carded a second round two-under-par 69 at the Solaire Open on Friday to stay in the hunt for victory in his first event on the Asian Tour since winning a restraint of trade case against the circuit.

The Australian was one of four players suspended by the Tour in 2010 for refusing to pay fines imposed for competing in events on the rival OneAsia circuit.

A Singapore court ruled in 2012 that the Asian Tour had to repay the fines imposed on the four golfers, thus ending the suspension.

Griffin, 30, was two shots off the pace in a tie for fourth place at the halfway stage of the $300,000 event at the Country Club in Manila.

Local hopes Angelo Que and Miguel Tabuena were tied for the lead on a total of seven-under-par 135. India's S.S.P. Chowrasia was a shot back in third.

