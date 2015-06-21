England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
BANGKOK Thai Prayad Marksaeng tamed the challenging Santiburi Samui Country Club to win his ninth Asian Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Queen's Cup on Sunday.
The 49-year-old overturned a three-shot deficit with a final round of six-under-par 65 to pip countryman Thanyakon Khrongpha to the title with a winning total of 14-under-par 270 in the Asian Tour event at Koh Samui.
"To be able to win at 49 years old is just incredible for me. I am very proud of myself," Prayad, also the event's 2013 winner, said after firing nine birdies against three bogeys in his final round.
"I knew Thanyakon was making a fast charge but I didn't really feel the pressure as he was playing ahead of me but I thought it doesn't matter if I lose because I was already sure that the trophy will remain in Thailand," he added.
Thanyakon fell agonisingly short of his maiden title after carding a matching 65. The 24-year-old birdied the fourth, eagled the sixth before adding three more birdies after the turn but his 16th hole bogey dashed his title hopes.
"I am disappointed to be honest. I had come close to winning for a couple of times last year and I have been wanting to win on the Asian Tour for so long," he said.
"I played so well all day. I was really going for the win out there until that bogey on the 16th."
A third Thai, Jazz Janewattananond carded 66 to be joint third at 274, along with Siddikur Rahman (68) of Bangladesh. Sri Lankan Mithun Perera carded a 69 to finish two shots back in fifth place.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by ...)
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.