India's Anirban Lahiri claimed a share of the lead after the second round of the Macao Open as European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke missed the cut and Ian Poulter could only manage a two-over-par 73 on Friday.

Lahiri, chasing his eighth Asian Tour win, fired a 68 to join compatriot Seenappa Chikkarangappa (65), Zimbabwean Scott Vincent (64), Australian Kalem Richardson (67) and Thai Sutijet Kooratanapisan (66) on eight-under 134.

Englishman Poulter, returning to tournament golf following a four-and-a-half month layoff caused by an arthritic right foot, started in a tie for the lead but slipped down the field to finish on 137.

World number 14 Branden Grace of South Africa was on 140 after carding a 71 while Northern Irishman Clarke failed to qualify for the weekend following a 73.

