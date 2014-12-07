JAKARTA Dec 7 Triple major winner Padraig Harrington overcame an early final round wobble and a brave charge from Thailand's Thanyakon Khrongpha to win the Asian Tour's Indonesia Open by two shots following a dramatic final hole on Sunday.

The Irishman and the 24-year-old Thai headed down the last level at 16-under but both found trouble.

Harrington hit his tee shot to the edge of the hazard, with the Thai failing to capitalise by dumping his second in the water en route to a double bogey six, while the Irishman recovered to record a par four.

"I had a bad break on the 18th hole when I hit my tee shot and it rolled to the edge of the hazard," Harrington told reporters.

"I was about to chip my ball sideways to the fairway but when Thanyakon hit it into the water, there was no point to take a chance. So I went back to the fairway and hit my six iron for my best shot of the week."

The victory was Harrington's first at a full field tournament since he lifted the 2010 Johor Open title, also on the Asian Tour.

"Winning is a good habit to have. It gives you a lot of confidence and I need that confidence," the world number 385 said.

"I didn't start too well but I came through and I got the win. This win brings a lot of confidence to my game and hopefully it will show up next year."

Harrington and Thanyakon were two of 46 players who returned early on Sunday to finish their third rounds after bad weather had halted play.

A birdie, bogey and three pars saw Harrington sign off his third round with a four-under-par 67 and a four shot lead over Thanyakon (71).

But the Irishman, who won the 2007 and 2008 British Opens, had a tough start to his final round, opening with a bogey six and then recorded a double bogey five at the seventh to allow Thanyakon to erase the deficit.

A two-hour rain delay disrupted Thanyakon's momentum, however, as the Irishman eventually prevailed with a 71.

"It was a great final round from me but I was under so much pressure on the last hole," said the Thai, who finished with a 69.

"I'm still happy with how I played. The rain delay stopped my momentum. It wasn't good. The pressure made me scared." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)