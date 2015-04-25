JAKARTA, April 25 Briton Lee Westwood produced a sparkling back nine of just 29 shots to wrest control of the Asian Tour's Indonesian Masters on Saturday.

The former world number one will take a five-shot lead into Sunday's final round after his seven-under-par 65 as he bids to claim the title for the third time following wins on his two previous appearances in 2011 and 2012.

He begun the day three shots off the lead but his sparkling run from the 12th, where he picked up seven shots in six holes despite a weather delay in between, put him well clear in the $750,000 event.

"I was plodding along even par for my round through 11 but still only two behind. Good runs like that can separate you from the field a bit and it was nice to do that," said the Englishman, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.

"I had a chance at the last but just blocked my second shot slightly. But if you had given me a 65 after 11 holes I would have snapped your hand off."

A lengthy eagle putt at the par-five 12th kicked things off before birdies followed at the next five holes, with his run ending somewhat surprisingly at the straight forward par five last.

Former U.S. PGA champion Yang Yong-eun was in a tie for second after birding the last in his round of 69 to sit alongside Dane Thomas Bjorn and Thailand's Namchok Tantipokhakul, who both shot 71.

Overnight leader Unho Park fell down the field following a disappointing 76, while Thailand's Chapchai Nirat also struggled on Saturday after snapping an iron against a tree when trying to play an approach to the fifth green.

He eventually signed for a 73 and a share of sixth at one-under. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)