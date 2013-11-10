NEW DELHI Nov 10 Bangladesh's Siddikur Rahman survived a nervy final round before winning his second Asian Tour title at the Indian Open on Sunday.

The stocky 28-year-old, who led from day one, was a bundle of nerves as he laboured to a final round of three-over 75 for a tournament total of 14-under 274 at the Delhi Golf Club.

"I was two-under after a couple of holes so I was confident that I could win but somehow I stumbled but I still had the confidence. This is the best week of my life," Siddikur said.

Indians Anirban Lahiri and S.S.P Chowrasia, who missed a five-foot birdie putt to force a playoff, finished one shot behind after carding 70 and 72 respectively.

Siddikur went into the final round with a four-shot lead but made five bogeys and a triple bogey which nearly cost him his second Asian Tour title since winning the 2010 Brunei Open.

"Since Brunei, I've always played badly on the last day. I also played badly today but thankfully I still managed to win," said Siddikur. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ed Osmond)