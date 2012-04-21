April 21 Lee Westwood birdied the first and fourth holes in a truncated third round before bad weather halted his charge in the Indonesian Masters golf on Saturday.

The world number three, who finished third at the Masters two weeks ago, boosted his title defence with the early birdies to move to 13 under when play was called off because off lightning threats at the Royal Jakarta Golf Club.

"The suspension stopped a bit of momentum going but if it is dangerous weather out there then it is the safest thing to do," the Briton said.

"It is disappointing for everybody - the players, sponsors and the spectators, but this is the nature of the weather in this part of the world.

"I'm in a good position and I'll come out tomorrow and try to keep the form up," said Westwood who along with 68 others will return early on Sunday to complete the round.

Zaw Moe of Myanmar trailed Westwood at nine under through four holes at the $750,000 Asian Tour event.

"You have to be mentally strong especially in these sort of weather delays. I made four straight pars so I'll need to get some momentum going when I return tomorrow," said Moe.

