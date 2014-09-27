TOKYO, Sept 27 China's Liang Wen-chong will take a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship after carding a two-under-par 69 to inch closer to his maiden title in Japan.

The 2007 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion marked his card with four birdies and two bogeys under testing conditions at the Ohtone Country Club for a three-day total of five-under-par 208 with a host of local players breathing down his neck.

"The winds were very strong today and they can really affect your accuracy especially on this golf course," Liang, a three-time winner in Asia, said.

"I told myself to stay calm and try to avoid the rough as far as possible. They are really thick and you'll be in trouble if the ball lands there.

"Hopefully, I can have my breakthrough in Japan tomorrow. I've been playing in Japan for many years now and I know what is needed especially on such a demanding golf course," he added.

Kazuhiro Yamashita will lead local challenge after the Japanese carded a 68 to trail Liang by one shot.

Compatriots Yoshinobu Tsukada, Yoshitaka Takeya and Yusaku Miyazato are a further shot back in third place on 210. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)