SEOUL South Korean amateur Kim Young-woong showed the professionals how it's done by firing a first round five-under-par 67 at the Maekyung Open on Thursday to lead the OneAsia Tour event.

"It is a very special day. This is one of Korea’s biggest tournaments and I am leading," Kim said after his opening round at the 1 billion won ($917,400) event.

"It is certainly a surprise but I have been playing well. Just need to keep my same focus for the rest of the tournament."

Kim, who helped South Korea to silver at their home Asian Games last year, birdied the 15th and 16th to edge one clear of compatriot Kim Giwhan and Australian Jason Norris.

Thailand's Thaworn Wiratchant, a winner of 19 tournaments in Asia, struggled with the transition from last week's Mauritius Open on the Asian Tour, signing for a two-over 74.

"When I arrived on Tuesday it was very cold compared with Mauritius. I was ready to go home but today the weather was sunny and hot. I was happy about that," said the Thai.

($1 = 1,090.0400 South Korean won)

