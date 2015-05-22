SEOUL After taking a near two-year break from golf to fulfil his military service requirement, South Korea's Choi Jin-ho is keen to make up for lost time and will take a two-shot lead into the SK Telecom Open third round after shooting a four-under 68 on Friday.

In his third tournament back since leaving the military, Choi shot a second consecutive 68 at Incheon's Sky 72 Ocean Course to top the leaderboard ahead of compatriot Kang Sung-hoon, with Ryan Fox, son of New Zealand rugby great Grant, a shot further back on five under.

Choi, who won three times on the domestic tour before going into the military, has wasted little time getting back into the swing of things, finishing tied for 20th at last week's Maekyung Open.

South Korea requires all able bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 to undertake at least 21 months in the military as a counter measure to potential North Korean aggression.

While some athletes can continue their careers playing for the military's sports wing, Choi was unable to do so as the golf programme had been phased out by 2000.

It was only reformed earlier this year with a view to competing at the Military World Games, which South Korea will host in October.

"It was a beautiful day out there today but I was a little bit nervous," said Choi in a statement.

"It was difficult to leave the game for that period of time. I am certainly really enjoying being back."

Kang, who won the KJ Choi Invitational in 2013, was happy to be within striking distance.

"Great to be in contention," he said. "It has been a few years since I won so I am looking forward to the weekend."

KJ Choi, a three-time winner of the event and vice captain for the Internationals team at this year's Presidents Cup, shot a one-under 71 and is level par, tied for 26th spot.

Defending champion Kim Seung-hyuk, who carded a disappointing two-over 74 in the first round, vaulted up the leaderboard to 12th after sinking birdies in three out of his last five holes for a 68.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)