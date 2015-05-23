SEOUL May 23 Overnight-leader Choi Jin-ho will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the SK Telecom Open after the chasing pack closed in following course record performances by Wang Jeung-hun and Lee Soo-min on Saturday.

The talented 19-year-old Wang made eight birdies and an eagle in his nine-under-par round of 63 at Incheon's Sky 72 Ocean Course, which was matched by 21-year-old South Korean compatriot Lee Soo-min.

Wang's effort left him one off the lead in a tie for second with Kang Sung-hoon, who struck a third consecutive 69, with Lee a further shot back at eight-under alongside Cho Min-gyu (67).

Choi, though, remained out in front after a two-under 70 on Saturday gave him a three round total of 10-under 206.

"I didn't watch the leaderboard and it was probably just as well looking at those scores," Choi said.

The 30-year-old, who has won three times on the Korean PGA Tour, is in his third tournament back following a near-two year break to fulfil military duties.

He looked set like having to settle for a share of the lead before Kang made a bogey at the par five 18th. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)