Jan 19 Laos will host its first professional golf tournament, an $80,000 prize money ASEAN PGA Tour event, at the Luang Prabang Golf Club in April, the organisers said on Thursday.

The Luang Prabang Lao Open, scheduled from April 26-29 in the north central Laos city which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be the third event of the season on the ASEAN PGA Tour.

"The Luang Prabang Lao Open... reflects the great cooperation between the government and the private sector," Luang Prabang Governor Khampheng Saysompheng was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We have joined together to promote Luang Prabang City and also to help develop the golf industry in Laos to a world class level. The tournament will be a good public relations activity as part of the 'Visit Laos Year' in 2012," he added.

Laos hosted the 25th Southeast Asian Games in 2009.

"This season, the ASEAN PGA Tour boasts three new tournaments which is a reflection of the interest and confidence that exists in the ASEAN PGA," the tour's executive director Ramlan Harun said.

"More importantly this is wonderful news for the young professional golfers in ASEAN who have embraced our Tour since day one. The fact that we are heading to Laos for the first time is also a truly inspiring development," Harun added.

