TAIPEI Steve Lewton surprised himself by claiming the third round lead at the Taiwan Masters on Saturday after failing to even make the cut in the last two editions of the Asian Tour event.

Briton Lewton fired three straight birdies from the fifth and capitalised on the strong start to card a two-under-par 70 for a three-day total of four-under-par 212 at the challenging Taiwan Golf and Country Club's Tamsui course.

Filipino Antonio Lascuna signed for a second straight 69 to move into a share of second place, one shot behind, alongside overnight leader Adilson Da Silva of Brazil, who posted a 72.

"I think I've learnt to play the golf course a little bit after missing the cuts in the last two years," Lewton told reporters.

"The grass here in Taiwan is very different from what I grew up playing on back home in England. It has taken me a few rounds to get used to it," said the Englishman, who has posted two top-10 finishes this season and hopes to translate the good form into a victory.

"It had been good for me so far. I enjoyed the course, the weather and being in Taiwan. I am just going to stick to the same game plan tomorrow and continue to do what I've been doing," the 31-year-old added.

Lascuna finds himself in prime position to overcome the heartbreak of losing in a playoff to Thailand's Chapchai Nirat in Malaysia two weeks ago as he just missed out on claiming a maiden Asian Tour title.

"I was really excited after the front nine but I kind of lost the momentum after the bogey on the 12th hole," said the Filipino, whose flawless front nine included five birdies.

"Overall, I am still very happy with my round. I don't want to give myself any pressure tomorrow. I just want to enjoy my game and try my best," the 43-year-old added.

