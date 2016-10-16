Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert edged out Indian Anirban Lahiri in a playoff to win his first Asian Tour title at the Macao Open on Sunday.
The 27-year-old shot a closing seven-under-par 64 to tie with Lahiri, who won the tournament in 2014, on 268.
Tangkamolprasert then birdied the par-five 18th, the first hole of the playoff, while his opponent found water with his second stroke en route to a bogey.
Former world number five Ian Poulter, making his competitive return after a four-and-a-half month absence caused by a foot problem, ended up in 28th place on 281.
