Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert edged out Indian Anirban Lahiri in a playoff to win his first Asian Tour title at the Macao Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old shot a closing seven-under-par 64 to tie with Lahiri, who won the tournament in 2014, on 268.

Tangkamolprasert then birdied the par-five 18th, the first hole of the playoff, while his opponent found water with his second stroke en route to a bogey.

Former world number five Ian Poulter, making his competitive return after a four-and-a-half month absence caused by a foot problem, ended up in 28th place on 281.

