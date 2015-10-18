Oct 18 Big-hitting Australian Scott Hend came out top in his latest Macao Open Sunday shootout with Anirban Lahiri as he held off the Indian to win the Asian Tour title by three shots.

Hend held a two-shot lead over Lahiri last year only to see the Indian overhaul him en route to the title but the 42-year-old from Townsville made no mistake this time as he fired a final round of five-under-par 66 for a 20-under total of 264.

His bogey-free effort allowed him to convert an overnight three-shot lead into a seventh Asian Tour win and second in the Chinese gambling enclave after his 2013 success over Lahiri.

"I knew he wasn't going to go away, he's a great player," Hend said of Lahiri.

"I wanted to come out, do my own thing, not worry about what the boys were doing. I knew they had to shoot a good score to catch me."

Back-to-back birdies from the eighth gave Hend breathing space and two birdie fours at the 13th and last kept the chasing pack at bay.

Lahiri, who endured a tough President's Cup debut in South Korea last week, started brightly with back-to-back birdies but costly bogeys on 12 and 16 gave Hend breathing room.

The 28-year-old eventually signing for a 66 and 17-under total to share second with compatriot Chiragh Kumar, who fired five birdies and an eagle for a valuable 65. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)