Lee Westwood of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the Thailand Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

CHON BURI, Thailand Former world number one Lee Westwood surged to a seven shot victory at the Thailand Golf Championship on the back of the "best golf" of his stellar career on Sunday.

The Briton capped off another sparkling performance with his third win in Asia this season and is now set to move up one place to second in the rankings behind English compatriot Luke Donald.

Westwood maintained the chunky lead he held from day one and put paid to South African Charl Schwartzel's brief resurgence, carding a final day three-under-par 69 to finish 22-under on a notoriously tricky course.

As U.S. Masters champion Schwartzel faded to a level-par 72 to finish second, Westwood extended his four-stroke lead to seven to win with ease at the Asian Tour's $1 million season-ending inaugural tournament and notch his 37th career title.

Aside from his erratic 73 on the third day, the former world number one was in superb form, flirting with golf's exclusive 59 club with a 60 on day one followed by 64 to match the Asian Tour's lowest-ever 36-hole total.

"I've amazed myself really," Westwood said after sinking his final putt on the 18th. "It's been staggering, it all came together well. It's probably the best I've ever played."

The win follows victories in Indonesia, the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa and will see him second behind compatriot Luke Donald when the official world rankings are published on Monday.

He has now won titles in six Asian countries - Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia and South Korea.

POLISHED PERFORMANCE

Schwartzel's four bogeys meant he was never in contention and his first blunder at the eighth gave Westwood the chance to stretch his lead with some polished putting on the back nine.

Westwood said his initial 11 shot lead had played on his mind and he had to switch gear to cope with the testing Amata Spring Country Club course and ensure the title stayed within his grasp.

"It was special this week because of the difficulty of the course. I've never had an 11 shot lead before and it was difficult to come out and refocus and reset goals," he said of Saturday's slump.

"At 20 under after two rounds, It's yours to lose really with an 11 shot lead. There was pressure involved. Yesterday, I didn't know how to approach it or handle it."

With his four wins this year, the 38-year-old said he felt in better form than he did when he topped the world rankings but his failure to win a major would make it difficult to answer critics.

"I'm in a tricky position because I've been so successful but not won a major. Anytime I've gone a year without a major, people are always going to say it's been a disappointing year for Lee Westwood," he said.

"If I was to evaluate the way I'm playing now and a year ago, I'm a better player."

(Editing by Justin Palmer)