June 12 Thai teen Jazz Janewattananond fired a six-under-par 66 to join Korean Kim Kyungtae at the clubhouse lead at the halfway mark of the Thailand Open on Friday.

The 19-year-old Thai, looking for his maiden title since turning pro at 14, made seven birdies and a bogey to join Kim at top on nine-under.

A two-hour-and-45-minute delay due to bad weather meant 57 players will return on Saturday to complete their rounds.

"I have been playing pretty good lately so it is good to keep it going in my national Open," said Jazz.

"My ball striking has been great so that makes everything easier as this is a difficult course. The greens are tough but I hit all my shots close to the hole so that helped."

Kim sank eight birdies in his bogey-free 64, showing glimpse of form that helped him become the first Korean to win the Japan Golf Tour money list in 2010.

"I am focusing on playing shots and not thinking about my golf swing," he said.

"It has helped my game a lot and my confidence is coming back. The only other area I am working on is keeping a good rhythm."

Thailand's Namchok Tantipokhakul (66) and Zhang Xin-jun (67) of China also rushed through their rounds to finish the day one shot adrift of the leaders in the $1 million tournament co-sanctioned by OneAsia and the Japan tours. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Pritha Sarkar)