BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
June 13 Australian Joshua Younger sunk four consecutive birdies on the back nine to grab a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Thailand Open on Saturday.
The 31-year-old carded an eight-under-par 64 in the third round for a total of 15-under, nudging ahead of South Korean Kim Kyung-tae (67), who was tied for the lead overnight.
Thai teen Jazz Janewattananond, the other overnight leader, fired a 68 to share third spot with another Korean Wang Jeung-hun, two strokes behind the leader.
Younger, without a win since turning professional in 2009, surged ahead of the field with four birdies from the 13th.
"I don't know what the secret is. The swing felt pretty good, I hit some good shots and the putts were going in," said Younger, who had his only blemish on the seventh.
"Anytime you can put a number like that at the weekend it is pretty good."
Hiroshi Iwata was one of 57 players who came out in the morning to complete their second rounds and the Japanese player picked up another stroke for a course record of 62.
Iwata could not repeat his heroics in the evening, however, and could only manage a 72 and a share of 20th place. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)