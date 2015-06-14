June 14 South Korean Kim Kyung-tae won the battle of nerves in his final-round duel against younger compatriot Wang Jeung-hun to win the Thailand Open by three strokes on Sunday.

Kim carded a seven-under-par 65 in the final round to surge ahead of Wang (67) in the closing holes for a final total of 21-under in the $1 million tournament co-sanctioned by OneAsia and the Japan tours.

The Korean led by a single stroke going into the final hole but while his 19-year-old opponent succumbed to a bogey, Kim calmly holed his putt for a birdie.

All week the 28-year-old showed glimpses of his form that helped him become the first Korean to win the Japan Golf Tour money list in 2010.

"Today I had luck with me that made me a champion," Kim, who had six birdies, one eagle and a lone bogey in the last round, told reporters at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

"The last three years I did not do well because I wanted to go to America and I thought if I had 20 more yards (in length) I would have a chance to win over there.

"I changed my swing and my rhythm and it changed my results. From there, I tried changing back to my usual swing but it took quite a while.

"This year I asked my coach to help me and he reminded me of the swing I had last time. Now I have a good mental image of my swing -- so that is why I am doing well."

Wang was a stroke ahead of Kim before he made the turn, with six birdies on the front nine, but could add only another stroke on the back with bogeys on 14th and the final hole.

Overnight leader Joshua Younger of Australia could only manage a 73 to claim the third place on 14-under.