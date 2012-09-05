Sept 5 Masters champion Bubba Watson will join
last year's winner Lee Westwood in a quality field at the $1
million Thailand Golf Championship in December, the Asian Tour
said on Wednesday.
American Hunter Mahan, Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke,
South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen will also
head to the Amata Spring Country Club, 80 kilometres east of
Bangkok, for the second edition of the tournament from Dec. 6-9.
Englishman Westwood shot a stunning 12-under 60 in the
opening round before going on to win the inaugural edition last
year by seven shots.
The world number four will face tough competition in this
year's tournament with the Americans Watson and Mahan making
their debuts in Thailand and the local challenge led by
three-times Asian Tour order of merit winner Thongchai Jaidee.
"I had an incredible time last year. The fans were great and
backed me all week," Westwood was quoted as saying in a
statement. "I love Amata Spring as its layout suits my style of
play and the greens are fast and firm.
"I'm excited to be returning. Anyone can win the tournament
but I'll do my best to defend the title."
Left-hander Watson, who won his first Major in April at
Augusta National after an emotional playoff victory against
Oosthuizen, was looking forward to the experience.
"My friends have told me lots of nice things about the
country, the beautiful beaches and the great food and of course
the friendly people," Watson said.
"I'm really excited about playing in the Thailand Golf
Championship in front of all the fans there and I also hope to
experience the Thai culture."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)