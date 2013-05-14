May 14 The OneAsia golf circuit will stage a $2 million Tour Championship at the end of the year in China, the professional golf tour of the Asia-Pacific region said on Tuesday.

The Mission Hills Group would host what would be OneAsia's final individual strokeplay event of the year at their multi-course facilities in Shenzhen from Dec. 5-8, commissioner and chairman Sang Y Chun said.

"The OneAsia Tour Championship will be a fitting conclusion to what is already turning out to be a thrilling season," Chun said in a statement announcing the schedule for the rest of the year.

"Last year, any one of four players could have won the Order of Merit title by winning the final event of the season in Australia. It will be even more exciting to go down to the wire at a traditional Tour Championship in China."

After last week's Maekyung Open, OneAsia stays in South Korea for the SK Telecom Open starting on Thursday before going into a break while the majors are played in Britain and the United States.

OneAsia is offering nearly $15 million in prize money this season, which concludes in December with the Dongfeng Nissan Cup, a team event which pits China against an Asia-Pacific select side. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Peter Rutherford)