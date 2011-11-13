SINGAPORE Nov 13 The Asian Tour is
considering changing its calendar to entice more top players to
tournaments following demands from sponsors, executive chairman
Kyi Hla Han told Reuters.
The current Asian Tour schedule runs from January to
December with the final months from October attracting top names
from around the globe when the stronger U.S. PGA Tour ends and
the European Tour moves East to the region.
Han said sponsors were keen to capitalise on top players
such as American four-times major winner Phil Mickelson being in
the region and putting on more events like the $6 million
Singapore Open.
"We have a lot of tournaments interested in that two month
window where we get the top players available," Han said on the
sidelines of the Singapore Open on Sunday, adding the schedule
change could come in 2014.
"The big sponsors are going to demand the top players and
the top players are on the PGA Tour and the European Tour and
they are going to finish their season so there is not that much
of a window.
"We just have to see how we can keep all sponsors happy but
there are a lot of sponsors who want tournaments around this
time so it is a great problem."
Han said one solution would be to start the Asian Tour
calendar around August with the three-week long qualifying
school in order to free up time for more events at the turn of
the year.
"The weather gets better from October to about March and we
have Q-school in between because of the calendar year so we kind
of lose a three week stretch there in early January," Han said.
"We have always a blank tournament (space) in June and July
so in a way that would be ideal (switching).
"I have been thinking about it but never really seriously
discussed it with other tours. If anything happens it probably
won't start until 2014."
SUPPORT IT
Han, a former Myanmar professional, has continually pushed
for more opportunities for his members to play on the bigger PGA
and European Tours and increased prize money on the Asian Tour.
The Asian Tour's successful co-sanctioning with the European
Tour has led to increased prize money at the Singapore Open,
next week's $2million Johor Open and December's $2.75 million
Hong Kong Open.
There is also the $6.1 million Asia Pacific Classic, a joint
U.S. PGA Tour tournament hosted in Malaysia last month.
But there are gaps in the calendar and also a number of
$300,000 events so Han believes the move of start date would be
good for his members.
"I haven't really gone through the board but I'll have to
pretty much discuss it with the other tours first and then the
players," he Han said.
"I think the players would probably support it. In January
that means we could fit three more tournaments in plus they are
kind of sitting it out all summer and they are free to go and
play wherever they want ... in Japan or the States.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more golf stories