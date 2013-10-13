South Korean Kang Sung-hoon enjoyed a Sunday stroll when he eased to a five-shot victory at the Asian Tour's CJ Invitational in Yeoju, hosted by his compatriot KJ Choi.

Kang's two-under-par round of 70 gave him a 12-under total for the $750,000 tournament and he was able to enjoy the last nine holes comfortably ahead of India's Jyoti Randhawa (67) and compatriot Kim Tae-hoon, who finished a distant joint second.

"I felt very comfortable after nine holes. I was looking at the scores and I saw that I had a big lead so I was able to play it safe and try to give myself chances," Kang told the Asian Tour before hailing the host.

"When I played on the U.S. PGA Tour, I lived very near to K.J. We had dinners together and he would give me a lot of advice. That's why it means a lot to me that I have won this event which he is hosting.".

Asian Tour order of merit leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat (73) of Thailand increased his advantage in the money race by finishing tied fourth alongside American Jason Knutzon (69) and Korean Baek Seuk-hyun.

Tournament host Choi, seeking to become the first player to win the same Asian Tour event for three straight years, finished tied for 21st place after also shooting a one-over 73.

