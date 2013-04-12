April 12 Overnight leader Dodge Kemmel tumbled down the leaderboard after a disappointing seven-over-par 79 at the Solaire Open on Friday, leaving four players tied at the top after a windy second day at the tricky Wack Wack Golf Club.

Thailand's Thammanoon Sriroj shot a joint best of the day three-under 69 for a two round total of two-under 142 to share the lead at the inaugural $300,000 Asian Tour event in the Philippines.

He was joined at the top by compatriot Kwanchai Tannin (71), Australian Matt Jager (72) and Lin Wen-tang (73) of Taiwan.

"Today was really difficult, the wind changed on us about five or six times," Jager told reporters after firing four birdies in his round.

"That was the big thing, always having to check the wind, it is a difficult golf course anyway but with the wind conditions like that it just plays that little bit harder."

Elmer Salvador led the local charge with a 69 to leave himself tied fifth on one-under for the tournament with only eight players finishing under par at the halfway mark.

Rahil Gangjee was in a group of six players who finished level at 144 after following up his opening 75 by matching Thammanoon's 69.

"I'm extremely happy," the Indian told reporters after his five birdies on the 7,053 yard East Course in Manila.

"This golf course can really get to you. As long as you are relaxed, stay calm, keep your patience, call upon all your experience, you will prevail."

American Kemmel endured a birdie-free second round horror show that left him tied 15th on one-over after his opening 66. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)