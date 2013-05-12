Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 12 South Korea's Ryu Hyun-woo recorded the second professional victory of his career with a one-shot win at OneAsia Tour's Maekyung Open on the outskirts of Seoul on Sunday.
The overnight leader signed off with a two-under-par 70 at the Namseoul Country Club for a combined 14-under 274 and collected nearly $180,000 in winnings.
Kim Do-hoon and Kim Hyung-sung shared second place after carding 68 and 70 in the final round.
"I am really pleased with this win, I didn't think I had a chance after starting with a 72 in the opening round," said Ryu, whose first professional victory came on Japan Tour last year.
The top three finishers approached the 17th tee all at 14-under but while Ryu birdied the par-three hole, both Kims missed the green and could not get up and down.
Ryu approached the final hole with a two-shot lead and despite dropping a stroke held on for the title.
Australian Jake Higginbottom (68) was the best of the non-Koreans, finishing at six-under for a share of eighth place. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Peter Rutherford)
