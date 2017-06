Aug 20 The Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters golf tournament, on Monday said it has admitted two women as members for the first time: former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore.

"This is a joyous occasion as we enthusiastically welcome Secretary Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore as members of Augusta National Golf Club," club President Billy Payne said in a statement.

The Georgia club's previous status as male-only has created controversy in the past.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Eric Beech)