(Adds details, background, statement from Rice)
Aug 20 The Augusta National Golf Club, home of
The Masters golf tournament, on Monday said it has admitted two
women as members for the first time: former U.S. Secretary of
State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore.
The storied Georgia club's previous status as male-only has
created controversy, including ahead of this year's tournament
when President Barack Obama weighed in on the matter, saying
through a spokesman that he believed women should be admitted.
"This is a joyous occasion as we enthusiastically welcome
Secretary Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore as members of Augusta
National Golf Club," club President Billy Payne said in a
statement.
Payne, who has refused in the past to speak publicly about
membership matters, did not directly address the gender bar
issue in his statement, saying only that it was a "significant
and positive time" for the club and that Rice and Moore were
subjected to the same review as other candidates.
"Consideration with regard to any candidate is deliberate,
held in strict confidence and always takes place over an
extended period of time," Payne said. "The process for
Condoleezza and Darla was no different."
"I have visited Augusta National on several occasions and
look forward to playing golf, renewing friendships and forming
new ones through this very special opportunity," Rice said in a
statement.
"I have long admired the important role Augusta National has
played in the traditions and history of golf," she said. "I also
have an immense respect for the Masters Tournament and its
commitment to grow the game of golf, particularly with youth,
here in the United States and throughout the world."
Augusta National's membership policy has been an issue for
years, but it took on added significance after Ginni Rometty
became chief executive officer of IBM Corp. in January.
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, is a
long-standing sponsor of the Masters, the first of the four
"major" golf tournaments of the year, and its past four CEOs
were granted membership to Augusta National. Rometty was not
included in Monday's announcement of new members.
(Reporting By Dan Burns and Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Eric
Beech and Vicki Allen)