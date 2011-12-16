Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
MELBOURNE Dec 16 Holder Stuart Appleby withdrew from his Australian Masters title defence on Friday before the second round due to a back injury he carried into the tournament.
The 40-year-old Australian, a nine-time winner on the U.S. PGA Tour, played through the pain to card a one-under 70 in Thursday's opening round at Melbourne's Victoria Golf Club but withdrew after consulting his coach and physiotherapist.
"He probably pushed his back and his body a little more than it was ready for," his physiotherapist Tina Maio said.
"He woke up this morning and it was very inflamed and in spasm ... and it just hasn't settled down sufficiently to play."
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.