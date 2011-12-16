MELBOURNE Dec 16 Holder Stuart Appleby withdrew from his Australian Masters title defence on Friday before the second round due to a back injury he carried into the tournament.

The 40-year-old Australian, a nine-time winner on the U.S. PGA Tour, played through the pain to card a one-under 70 in Thursday's opening round at Melbourne's Victoria Golf Club but withdrew after consulting his coach and physiotherapist.

"He probably pushed his back and his body a little more than it was ready for," his physiotherapist Tina Maio said.

"He woke up this morning and it was very inflamed and in spasm ... and it just hasn't settled down sufficiently to play." (Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

