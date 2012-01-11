MELBOURNE Jan 11 Australia's Aaron Townsend, Ashley Hall and Nicholas Cullen qualified for the British Open on Wednesday by securing the three places up for grabs at Australasian qualifying on a blustery day at Melbourne's Kingston Heath golf course.

Townsend's round of two-under 70 gave him a four-under total of 140 to finish top of qualifying after two rounds following severe winds that forced play to be suspended for two hours.

Hall and Cullen were joined in a three-way playoff with local veteran Peter Senior, 52, to decide the two remaining spots after each finished on a total of one-over par.

Senior, bidding for his 19th appearance at the British major at Royal Lytham & St Annes, made par at the first extra playoff hole but missed out when both Hall and Cullen made birdies.

The British Open starts July 19.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more golf stories