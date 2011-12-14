By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 14 Fresh from graduating
top of the class on the U.S. and European tours, Luke Donald
plans to use this week's Australian Masters as a study tour of
Melbourne's famed sandbelt golf courses.
Donald, who studied art theory and practice at Chicago's
Northwestern University, kicked off his course architecture
career with a project in Vietnam earlier this year.
The 34-year-old hopes to find some inspiration as he strolls
the fairways at Victoria Golf Club and the neighbouring Royal
Melbourne.
"(Victoria) looks amazing. It's one of the reasons I wanted
to come to Australia. I've heard so many good stories about the
sandbelt and their famous courses," the world number one told
reporters on Wednesday.
Famed course architect Alister MacKenzie, the mastermind
behind Augusta National Golf Club, designed Royal Melbourne and
had a hand in adjacent Victoria's layout, the venue for the
A$1.5 million Australian Masters starting on Thursday.
"I'm a big MacKenzie fan. I'd love to get further into golf
architecture and I think this is a great place to start looking
at some of the best courses in the world and I'm excited to be
here," he added.
"I just started my first project in Vietnam this year and
it's something I'd like to get into further. Having a bit of an
art background I'd love to do that."
The Briton finished third at the Dubai World Championship on
Sunday to seal top spot in the European Tour money list after
winning the season-ending Disney Classic on the U.S. Tour to
finish top of the Order of Merit, the first player to win both
money crowns.
His phenomenal consistency, with 14 top 10 finishes from 19
events in the United States, helped him secure the circuit's
Player of the Year on Tuesday, the first Briton to win the
peer-voted award since 1990.
NO SCALING BACK
Like compatriot and former world number one Lee Westwood, a
major trophy has proved elusive, prompting pundits to blame
Donald's hectic schedule as he criss-crosses the globe to play
both tours.
Donald, who boarded another long-haul flight to get to
Melbourne from the Middle East, dismissed the idea of scaling
back his commitments in 2012 to have a smoother run-up to the
year's four majors.
"Certainly there have been times this year where I have
played a lot and I had to really dig deep for a little bit of
extra energy to find enough to compete well but I certainly feel
like I'm not dragging too much right now," said Donald, whose
Australian Masters appearance will be his last tournament for
the year.
"In 2012, my schedule will be very similar, I'll concentrate
on both tours. Obviously, being a Ryder Cup year, I'm excited to
try to earn enough world ranking points to get into that.
"The only time I felt a little bit over-golfed was around
the U.S. Open this year. It was a mixture of maybe playing one
event too many around that time and a mixture of going through a
little bit of an illness ... But otherwise I think I managed my
schedule pretty well."
Donald has had to balance golf with marriage and fatherhood
in the past few years, and has ruefully shelved his oil-painting
hobby. The artistic bent still helps on the course, though.
"I think as an artist I'm able to kind of use both sides of
my brain. I've always felt it helped me in the golf course just
in terms of a visual way, just the way I visualise a painting
coming together, you can visualise a short game or a shot over a
bunker or a shot between trees, fading it around.
"I auctioned off (a painting) for the PGA Tour a long time
ago that sold ... I don't have that many, I've been offered
quite a few times to sell them but I'd rather keep them for
myself."
($1 = 0.9917 Australian dollars)