Feb 14 Daniela Holmqvist performed emergency surgery with a golf tee to extract potentially fatal spider venom from her leg before going on to complete her round in a qualifying event for the women's Australian Open in Canberra.

The 24-year-old Swede was on the fourth hole at the Royal Canberra Country Club on Tuesday when she was bitten by what she suspected to be a black widow which resulted in immediate swelling.

Instead of seeking medical attention, Holmqvist treated herself and went on to card a round of 74 that was not enough to qualify for the LPGA Tour event.

"I cut up the swelling with a peg and squeezed out the poison," the golfer wrote on her blog on the Swedish Golf Federation (www.golf.se) website.

"My 'operation' was quite well done, but not well enough that I should quit as a golfer and look into medical school," she quipped.

"They bandaged the wound, which will be supervised in the near future. If the leg is starting to feel weird, it's apparently straight to the doctor, 'without passing go'," the Ladies European Tour rookie added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)