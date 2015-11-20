Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
MELBOURNE Tournament favourite Adam Scott held a share of the lead after the second round of his home Australian Masters on Friday but rued a wayward back nine that left him vulnerable to a weekend challenge.
Starting a stroke ahead of the field at Melbourne's Huntingdale Golf Club, the former world number one was five clear at the turn but came unstuck at the 10th, where a double-bogey stalled his momentum on a cool and drizzly afternoon.
From there it was a grind, as Scott dropped another two strokes and bogeyed the last to fall into a share of the lead with unheralded local Peter Wilson.
"It was a tale of two halves today," a deflated Scott told reporters after finishing with a one-under 70 for an eight-under total of 134.
"Had a lovely start, playing really solid and a couple of loose shots on the back nine and I was just grinding to get into the clubhouse actually.
"It's a shame. I felt like I didn't do too much, too bad but the driver kind of cost me three or four shots today. I just couldn't get it in the fairway and take advantage of the par-fives."
The world number 12, bidding for a third Masters title in four years, drained four birdies in the front nine and was bogey-free through 27 holes, but spent much of the day bashing sand off his shoes.
He came to grief with a nasty lie in a bunker on the par-four 10th to drop two shots, then bogeyed the 13th after whacking his tee-shot into water.
Another wayward drive found sand on the last hole and his putt to save par rolled well short.
Victorian professional Wilson shot a second consecutive 67 and relished the chance to be paired with Scott, the 2013 U.S. Masters winner.
"I've played with most of the guys now," Wilson said in a greenside interview, dropping the names of major champions Graham McDowell and Vijay Singh.
"They are just human to me. I don't get intimidated by anybody.
"(Scott) is up there with the (Greg) Normans and Tigers (Woods) of the world. Who knows what's going to happen tomorrow. I could shoot 64 and he could shoot 74, or vice versa."
Scott and Wilson were a stroke ahead of Queenslander Matthew Guyatt (66) in outright third.
American George McNeill, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was two shots adrift after firing a 66, with U.S. Amateur champion Bryce Dechambeau a further three off the pace on three-under.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.