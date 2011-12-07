MELBOURNE Dec 6 The European Tour will
return to Australia in 2012 after a three-year break, with the
inaugural $2 million Perth International Championship to be
staged in the Western Australian capital in October, organisers
said on Wednesday.
The state government will sponsor the Oct. 18-21 event at
Karrinyup Country Club, which is co-sanctioned by the
Australasia PGA Tour and will boast the country's largest golf
purse.
"We have a three-year agreement for this tournament with
options to continue, and our goal is to develop the Perth
International into a feature event in the Asia Pacific region
that is anchored in Perth," Kim Hames, tourism minister for
Western Australia state, said in a media release.
Australia last hosted a European Tour stop at the
co-sanctioned 2009 Australian Masters in Melbourne.
