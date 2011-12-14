By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Dec 14 Having spent the year
criss-crossing the globe to great success, world number one Luke
Donald's 2011 odyssey concludes with a rare trip Down Under to
play the Australian Masters at Victoria Golf Club.
After sealing the U.S. PGA Tour money-list at the
season-ending Disney Classic, Donald's third-place finish at the
Dubai World Championship on Sunday was enough to secure top spot
on the European Tour's Order of Merit, making him the first
player to win both tour titles in the same year.
With enough frequent flyer points to secure a trip to the
moon and little left to prove, Donald was at pains to convince
local media he was still fit and motivated to beat a strong
Australian field when the tournament kicks off on Thursday.
"I did have a few celebratory drinks (after Dubai), yes. The
flyover was a little rough," Donald, whose Melbourne appearance
will be his last tournament for the year, told reporters on
Wednesday.
"But I'm feeling a lot more rested now. I certainly do have
enough fuel in the tank.
"Obviously it's a lot of travel, but I feel like I managed
my schedule pretty well this year. There were a couple times
where I got a little bit tired. But right now I certainly have
enough to get through this week."
With multiple major winner Tiger Woods skipping the
Australian Masters after returning last year in an attempt to
defend his 2009 title, Donald is the headline act in only his
second visit to Australia and first as a professional.
The 34-year-old Englishman's last trip was as an amateur in
the 1990s to play at an event in the industrial hub of Newcastle
near Sydney, a world away from Melbourne's rarefied sandbelt.
Donald might draw some inspiration, however, from the
American team that upstaged the Internationals at neighbouring
Royal Melbourne last month, despite Greg Norman's
Australian-stacked team boasting intimate knowledge of the
terrain.
A MACHINE
Although 28th-ranked compatriot Ian Poulter and talented
Italian teenager Matteo Manassero shape as contenders, Donald's
strongest competition is likely to come from the locals with
former U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy chief among them.
The 42nd-ranked Ogilvy was one of the strongest performers
in the losing Internationals team at the Presidents Cup and is a
member of the Victoria Golf Club, a short stroll from his
Melbourne residence.
"I'm in the mood to win," Ogilvy told reporters. "This is my
home course so I'm pretty motivated to win." Nevertheless, the
Australian said the Victoria Golf Club's short layout could
easily play into the in-form Donald's hands.
"It's a good course because it's not going to challenge his
length," Ogilvy added.
"He's been a machine. He finishes top 10 almost every week
he tees it up ... It's been an astonishing year."
The local contingent vying for the tournament's "gold
jacket" also includes Greg Chalmers, who will bid to become only
the second player to win Australia's three marquee tournaments
in the same season after compatriot Robert Allenby.
Chalmers saw off a challenge from American Woods to win the
Australian Open in Sydney last month before clinching the
Australian PGA tournament in Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Holder Stuart Appleby, who upstaged Woods last year to win
the Masters by a stroke, is in doubt to defend his title amid
back troubles and pulled out of Wednesday's pro-am.
"Obviously I've got to get out here at sparrow's and give it
a test and see how it goes," he said.
