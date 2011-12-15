By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Dec 15 Ian Poulter made good on
his goal to upstage fellow Briton Luke Donald at the Australian
Masters, shooting a sparkling six-under-par 65 to take a
one-shot lead after the first round on Thursday.
Both players soaked up the morning sunshine in sublime
conditions at Melbourne's Victoria Golf Club, but it was the
smartly-dressed Poulter turning the most heads as he notched
seven birdies to edge early pace-setter Ashley Hall of
Australia.
World number one Donald rolled in only two birdies and
struggled to build momentum in his first professional tournament
Down Under, but displayed enough of his trademark control to
finish with a blemish-free 69, four strokes behind.
Resplendent in a pair of tartan trousers and a matching
violet sweater, Poulter delighted in the short sandbelt course
that places a premium on tactics and smart iron-play.
"It's always nice to go out and play well after playing a
golf course that you have never seen before until the day
before," the flamboyant 35-year-old told reporters.
"I missed a couple of greens in the wrong spots, but managed
to make a couple of great up-and-downs.
"It's refreshing because a number of the courses we play
week in week out it just seems like you are taking the driver
head-cover off on every single par-four or par-five, and the odd
par-three. So it's nice not to do that."
PERFECT DAY
Poulter, on a mission Down Under to lift his 28th ranking at
the end of an inconsistent year, three-putted for his lone bogey
on the par-four 11th, his second hole, but clicked into gear
with a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-four 15th.
That sparked a run of five birdies in six holes, highlighted
by a sublime bunker shot on the par-four first that cleared
another sand-trap before settling within two feet of the pin.
Donald, seeking tips from the Melbourne sandbelt courses for
his own golf architecture ambitions, struggled on the greens and
rued his failure to make hay while the sun shone.
"Obviously a perfect day for scoring. I hit it quite well on
the back nine, my front nine, just made no putts," said the
Englishman, who finishes the season as the first player to win
both the U.S. and European tour money crowns in the same year.
"Two birdies, no bogeys -- could have been a lot worse,
could have been a little bit better. But something to build
off."
Hall, a burly 28-year-old with only two minor tournament
wins in the local tour to his credit, briefly threatened to
steal both the Britons' thunder with a barnstorming 29 on his
first nine holes, but stumbled with a bogey and a double-bogey
in his last five.
Holder Stuart Appleby shrugged off a twinge in his lower
back to card a one-under 70, while former U.S. Open champion
Geoff Ogilvy was a further shot adrift after a scratchy 71.
Italian teenager Matteo Manassero, the youngest winner on
the European Tour, is 11 off the pace after struggling to a 76.
