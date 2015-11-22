MELBOURNE Nov 22 Peter Senior outclassed a host of challengers half his age to clinch his third Australian Masters title by two strokes on Sunday, and at 56 became the oldest winner in the tournament's 36-year history.

The stocky veteran overcame a bout of nerves and withstood a late charge by Sydney professional Andrew Evans at Melbourne's Huntingdale Golf Club before sealing the win on the 18th hole with a clutch five-foot putt for par.

Senior's final round three-under 68 gave him an eight-under total of 276, sealing his third 'gold jacket' 20 years after his second at Huntingdale in 1995. He won his first in 1991.

Tournament favourite Adam Scott finished fifth on four-under, four strokes behind.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)