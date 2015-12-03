Dec 3 South African Zander Lombard took advantage of more favourable afternoon conditions to grab the first round at the Australian PGA Championship on Thursday after bad weather battered many of the early starters.

The 20-year-old held a two-shot lead after a bogey-free five-under-par 67 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, where only six players finished under par after 60 kilometre per hour winds and driving rain welcomed those out early.

One of those was tournament favourite and headline act Brandt Snedeker, who crashed to a 12-over-par 84 to finish the day tied for 150th.

"When you're not firing on all cylinders and the wind is blowing the way it did out here, your mistakes are going to be exacerbated - mine were," the American was quoted as saying by AAP.

Lombard, the world number 800, had no such struggles as his four-birdie front nine run put him at the top of the leaderboard ahead of England's Mark Foster (69) at the event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour.

"It was definitely one of my most professional rounds," said Lombard, who qualified for the tournament via South Africa's Sunshine Tour. "Even when I was a little bit off cue, I was able to make good pars and keep fighting."

Compatriot Dylan Frittelli, who played alongside world number one Jordan Spieth at the University of Texas, was tied for third alongside Australian Ashley Hall at two-under.

Todd Sinnott and Adam Stephens continued the strong local showing in a share of fourth a further shot back.

Frittelli fired three birdies and only one dropped shot in his round despite playing in the worst of the conditions. The Johannesburg resident said he was more than prepared for the conditions.

"South African coastlines also have quite a bit of wind so I guess I'm akin to playing in the wind here," he said.

Italy's Filippo Bergamaschi had reason to smile despite a tough nine-over-par round after he aced the 185-yard par three fifth.

"It was my first hole in one in my life, so it was great - I didn't even see it going in," he said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)