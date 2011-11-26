Nov 26 American Bubba Watson is well placed to get his hands on a second trophy in a week after a three-under par 69 left him a shot adrift of Australian PGA Championship leader Kim Kyung-tae heading into the final round.

Watson, who helped the United States win the Presidents Cup last Sunday, will be paired with Kim in the fourth round at the Hyatt Regency course at Coolum on Queensland's Sunshine Coast after the South Korean shot a five-under 67 to lead on 13 under.

Australia's Aaron Baddeley also shot a five-under par to move to 10-under for the tournament and outright third, ahead of overnight leader Marcus Fraser (74), David Bransdon (67) and Asia's first major winner, YE Yang (70) of South Korea.

Kim was flawless on Saturday to card his third successive score in the 60s, posting three successive birdies from the third hole and birdies on 12 and 15.

"This week is (turning) out to be a good week for me," Kim said through an interpreter.

"I was supposed to take the week off after the Presidents Cup and I found out there was another tournament so I rushed in at the last minute and I think it has added a lot more satisfaction because it was a last minute decision.

"My expectations for this week were quite low because after practice and pro-am I assessed this wasn't my type of course, so I have over-exceeded my expectations so far.

"I'm very happy. I still have a long day ahead but I am not feeling a lot of pressure right now."

EARLY LEAD

Watson had grabbed an early share of the lead when he eagled the par-five first to put immediate pressure on Fraser, but he dropped a shot on the next hole and Fraser birdied the third to reinstate the Australian's two-shot buffer.

They duelled down the front nine and made the turn locked at 12-under before Fraser double bogeyed the par-five 12th and Watson did likewise on the par-five 15th.

The American was able to rally, however, and had a birdie on the par-four 17th to close his round with a 69.

Watson said he felt the front nine was were he could really put pressure on Kim on Sunday.

"You're just starting out with all the par fives right off the bat," he told reporters. "On the first five holes you've got three of them right in a row.

"You can score early but then it kind of slows down, the back nine the wind is different and the wind makes it work just the pars and then you've got a few holes on the back nine where you can make birdies.

"But (if) you start off really hot, put some pressure on some people, so someone back in the field can easily jump up real quick."

Four-times champion Robert Allenby also charged into contention with five birdies in his first 12 holes to grab a share of the lead.

But his round fell apart in the final six holes with three bogeys and a double-bogey seven on the 15th to finish on eight-under 208 and in a tie for seventh. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more golf stories