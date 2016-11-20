SYDNEY Nov 20 World number five Jordan Spieth drained a 12-foot birdie putt to win the Australian Open for the second time after a three-way sudden death playoff at Royal Sydney on Sunday.

The American, winner of the Stonehaven Cup in 2014, finished on 12-under-par for the tournament after a three-under 69 to join Australian clubhouse leaders Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith, who both shot final round 66s.

Replaying the par-four 18th hole, Hall landed his approach shot closest but was unable to nail his birdie putt, while a 35-foot putt also proved too long for Smith.

Spieth will be hoping his second Australian Open title will prove as much of a springboard as his first. The 23-year-old followed up his 2014 triumph by winning five titles, including the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open, in 2015. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)