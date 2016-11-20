Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
SYDNEY Nov 20 World number five Jordan Spieth drained a 12-foot birdie putt to win the Australian Open for the second time after a three-way sudden death playoff at Royal Sydney on Sunday.
The American, winner of the Stonehaven Cup in 2014, finished on 12-under-par for the tournament after a three-under 69 to join Australian clubhouse leaders Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith, who both shot final round 66s.
Replaying the par-four 18th hole, Hall landed his approach shot closest but was unable to nail his birdie putt, while a 35-foot putt also proved too long for Smith.
Spieth will be hoping his second Australian Open title will prove as much of a springboard as his first. The 23-year-old followed up his 2014 triumph by winning five titles, including the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open, in 2015. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
