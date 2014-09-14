Golfer Greg Norman of Australia watches the fourth round match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Gael Monfils of France at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Golfing great Greg Norman has injured his hand while working with a chainsaw and is recovering in hospital, the 59-year-old Australian said on Sunday.

The former world number one golfer, who won the British Open in 1986 and 1993, posted a picture on photo-sharing site Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with a heavily-bandaged left arm.

"Working with a chainsaw ALWAYS be respectful of the unexpected. I was one lucky man today. Damaged, but not down & out. Still have left hand," Norman, nicknamed the Great White Shark, said in a message on Twitter with the picture.

No further details were available but Norman recently posted another photo of himself working with a chainsaw to cut a small tree. Australian media reported the incident happened in the United States.

