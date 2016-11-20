Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
SYDNEY Nov 20 World number five Jordan Spieth will take on locals Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith in a playoff for the Australian Open title after all three finished on 12-under-par at Royal Sydney on Sunday.
The 23-year-old American, winner of the Stonehaven Cup in 2014, sank a six-foot par putt at the 18th for a three-under 69 to join clubhouse leaders Hall and Smith, who both shot 66s.
The trio will replay the par-four 18th hole until a winner is determined. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste